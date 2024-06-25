Sunetra Pawar takes oath as RS member

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th June 2024 2:20 pm IST
New Delhi: Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar administers the oath of office to Sunetra Pawar, wife of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, as a member of the Rajya Sabha, at Parliament House, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar with Sunetra Pawar, wife of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, after administering oath to her as Rajya Sabha MP, at Parliament House, in New Delhi. Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh, MoS L. Murugan and NCP MP Praful Patel are also seen. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar being greeted by Sunetra Pawar, wife of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, after she took oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha, at Parliament House, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th June 2024 2:20 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button