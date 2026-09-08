If your playlist has ever made you want to dance in the middle of a traffic jam, Hyderabad is in for a treat. One of Bollywood’s most recognisable and powerful voices, Sunidhi Chauhan, is all set to bring her high-energy music to the city this October.

As the second half of 2026 gets packed with live performances by some of the biggest names in entertainment, Sunidhi’s Hyderabad concert is set to be one of the major highlights for Bollywood music lovers.

Sunidhi Chauhan concert in Hyderabad

The singer will perform live in Hyderabad as part of her ‘I AM HOME — India Tour’ on October 17, 2026, at the HITEX Exhibition Center. Tickets for the much-awaited concert are available on District.

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This will also mark Sunidhi Chauhan’s return to Hyderabad after seven years. The singer last performed in the city at a college fest in 2019, making her upcoming concert an especially exciting one for fans who have been waiting to see her perform live again.

Known for her commanding stage presence and versatile voice, Sunidhi Chauhan has spent more than two decades creating some of Bollywood’s most memorable songs. From high-energy dance numbers to soulful melodies, her music has found a place across generations.

The concert is expected to feature several of her biggest hits, including chartbusters such as ‘Dhoom Machale’, ‘Beedi’ and ‘Sheila Ki Jawani’, alongside softer favourites like ‘Hey Shona’. Her breakthrough also came with songs such as ‘Ruki Ruki Si Zindagi’, which helped establish her as one of the leading playback singers in the Hindi film industry.

With over 20 years in the industry, 22 awards and around 2,500 songs, Sunidhi has built a career that goes far beyond numbers. Her ability to move effortlessly between dance anthems, romantic tracks and emotionally charged songs has made her one of the most sought-after voices in Indian cinema.

And if her tour promise is anything to go by, Hyderabad fans can expect much more than a simple nostalgia-filled concert.

For Hyderabad, where Bollywood music has always enjoyed a massive following, Sunidhi Chauhan’s return promises an evening filled with nostalgia, dancing and plenty of sing-along moments.