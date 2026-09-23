Sunil Bansal retains BJP Telangana charge, gets two co-incharges

Hyderabad: Announcing some organisational changes on Wednesday, September 23, the BJP has retained Sunil Bansal as in-charge of party affairs in Telangana. Abhay Patil and Rekha Sharma have been appointed as co-incharges of state party affairs.

Bansal has also been retained as the party’s in-charge for West Bengal.

Other appointments

The BJP announced the names of its state in-charges and co-in-charges for 36 states and Union Territories. Smriti Irani has charge of Chhattisgarh and Haryana. Vinay Sahasrabuddhe got the Delhi charge, while Vinod Tawde has been appointed Uttar Pradesh in-charge.

In neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, Arvind Bhadoria has been appointed in-charge, with Vanathi Srinivasan as his co-in-charge.

Mangal Pandey will hold charge of Assam, with Phangnon Konyak and Manoj Tiggga as his co-incharges.

Harish Dwivedi has been appointed Bihar in-charge, with Sangeeta Yadav and Rohan Gupta as his co-in-charges. Dwivedi also holds charge of Karnataka affairs with Kasm Venkateshwaralu as co-incharge.