Harish Dwivedi named Karnataka BJP in-charge

Bengaluru: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced a major organisational reshuffle, appointing new state in-charges and co-in-charges across 28 states and eight Union Territories. The changes were announced by party national president Nitin Nabin and will take effect immediately.

Former MP Harish Dwivedi has been appointed as the BJP’s new in-charge for Karnataka, while Dr Kasam Venkateshwarlu has been named co-in-charge. Dwivedi has also been assigned responsibility for Bihar.

The appointments are part of a wider organisational restructuring undertaken by the party under Nabin. Several senior leaders have been given responsibilities in more than one state.

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The reshuffle also includes changes in the party’s communication structure, with Anil Baluni appointed coordinator of the communication department, which includes national media and social media units. Ashish Usha Agrawal has been appointed convenor of the national media department.

The new Karnataka team will now oversee the BJP’s organisational activities in the state as the party continues its restructuring.