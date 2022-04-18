Sunil Narine makes 150th appearance for Kolkata Knight Riders

Mumbai: Sunil Narine on Monday appeared for the 150th time for the Kolkata Knight Riders.

The 150th appearance for West Indian came after he was named in the playing XI of Kolkata Knight Riders who elected to bowl first against Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League 2022 match here at the Brabourne Stadium.

On this special occasion, Narine was sporting jersey number 150 and the cap which had ‘150’ as the initials.

The 33-year-old was signed by the Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2012 edition of the league. In the IPL 2022, Narain has bagged four wickets for KKR in six games.

Narine was retained by the KKR franchise ahead of this year’s mega auction, and in the six matches of the 2022 season of the IPL so far, even if the wicket tally of his name is pretty low according to his standards, he has kept things tight with an economy of 5 runs per over.