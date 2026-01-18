Sunita Ahuja names woman linked to Govinda, says ‘I will never forgive him’

Bollywood’s evergreen star Govinda is back in the news but not for a film announcement. This time, it is his personal life making headlines. His wife Sunita Ahuja has sparked a major buzz after indirectly revealing the name of the woman allegedly linked to the actor.

In a recent interview, Sunita openly spoke about rumours of Govinda’s closeness to another woman. With a mix of sarcasm and hurt, she dropped a surprising line: “Is the name Komal? That name is a bit problematic.” Though said jokingly, her comment immediately caught attention and hinted at the identity behind the ongoing gossip.

What followed was even more shocking. Sunita claimed that the woman, believed to be Komal, is blackmailing Govinda for money. She stated that some people enter the film industry not for passion, but to find financial security through powerful men. Her remarks were sharp, emotional, and fearless revealing years of bottled-up frustration.

The strongest moment came when Sunita declared, “If this is true, I will never forgive him.” The statement stunned fans who have long viewed Govinda and Sunita’s marriage of nearly 37 years as one of Bollywood’s lasting love stories.

Last year, divorce rumours had briefly surfaced, but the couple silenced speculation by appearing together at family gatherings and festivals. However, Sunita’s latest words suggest that things at home may be far from peaceful.

She also revealed another family concern their son Yashvardhan’s dream of entering Bollywood. Sunita shared that Govinda has not fully supported their son’s acting ambitions, adding to the tension within the household.

As Sunita’s interview clips go viral, fans and industry insiders are left wondering, who is this Komal and is she truly behind this controversy, or is this just another storm in Bollywood’s gossip world?

For now, all eyes remain on Govinda and his next response.