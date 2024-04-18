Sunita Kejriwal to participate in INDIA bloc’s rally in Jharkhand

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife, Sunita Kejriwal, will participate in the INDIA bloc’s “Nyay Ulgulan Rally,” to be held on April 21 in Jharkhand’s Ranchi.

According to the party sources, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP MP Sanjay Singh will also participate in this rally of the INDIA bloc.

Earlier, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) held a meeting regarding the preparations for the INDIA bloc’s Nyay Ulgulan Rally.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Kalpana Soren, Congress state in-charge Ghulam Ahmed Mir, state president Rajesh Thakur, MLA Vinod Singh, MLA Satyanand Bhokta, JMM general secretary Vinod Pandey attended the meeting.

Kalpana Soren, the wife of former Chief Minister Hemant Soren, held a meeting with party workers on April 6 to ensure the success of the Ulgulan Rally.

The rally will be held at Prabhat Tara Ground 21 to protest against the arrest of former Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

After the meeting, while speaking to the media, Kalpana Soren urged all party members to participate in large numbers in the rally and discussed ways to strengthen the alliance.

“I have appealed to all the party members to participate in large numbers in the INDIA rally. We will tell how the central government is discriminating against Jharkhand. Our honorable Hemant Ji has also been imprisoned, and they have put Delhi’s Kejriwal Ji in jail as well. The discussion happened to strengthen the alliance,” she said.

Earlier on Wednesday, AAP leader Sanjay Singh claimed that if the BJP were to win this election it would change the constitution of the country.

“The 2024 Lok Sabha election is the last election. This time, if by mistake Narendra Modi’s government comes to power, he will change the constitution of the country. These people will end elections and reservation. They will snatch away the rights of youth, farmers and women. This fear is getting stronger every day,” Sanjay Singh had said.

Elections will be held in Jharkhand in four phases: May 13, 20, 25, and June 1.

During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 12 seats in Jharkhand, with the BJP winning 11.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Congress got one seat each.