Pak drama Sunn Mere Dil: Most awaited episodes are finally here!

Islamabad: After losing its momentum over the past episodes, Pakistani drama Sunn Mere Dil has reclaimed its position as the most talked-about show. Fans, who had been constantly criticising the show, are now eagerly anticipating the next episodes, with many even requesting the makers to increase the weekly airings from two episodes to three.

Starring Wahaj Ali as Bilal Abdullah and Maya Ali as Sadaf Namdar, the drama has aired 33 episodes so far. This week, episodes 32 and 33 brought the storyline back to life, with Bilal and Sadaf’s love story finally beginning to blossom.

The turning point came after Ammar (played by Usama Khan) sent Sadaf a divorce notice, leading to Sadaf and Bilal Abdullah’s long-awaited chemistry to take center stage.

The promo for episode 34 has left fans on edge, hinting at an emotional and romantic journey between Wahaj and Maya’s characters. Viewers are going gaga, with social media abuzz over the development they’ve been waiting for since the beginning.

Sunn Mere Dil boasts a stellar cast, including Hira Mani, Usama Khan, Saba Hameed, Shavir Kadwani apart from Maya Ali, and Wahaj Ali. The drama, written by renowned Pakistani writer Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar and directed by Haseeb Hassan of Alif and Jannat Se Aagay fame, is produced by Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi under the banner of 7th Sky Entertainment Productions.

With the story now back on track, fans can’t wait to see how the drama unfolds in the coming episodes.