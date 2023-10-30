Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol are next guests on Koffee With Karan 8

Mumbai: Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol are all set to add a touch of brotherhood to famous ‘Koffee with Karan’ couch.

The siblings will mark their presence in the second episode of Karan Johar’s chat show. Piquing the interest of the audience, Karan, on Monday, shared the promo of the next episode.

In the promo, Sunny and Bobby are seen in a fun mood, sharing details about their personal and professional life with Karan.

They even discussed Dharmendra’s iconic kissing scene in Karan’s latest film, ‘Rocky Aur Rani kii Prem Kahaani.’

Sunny said, “My Dad can do whatever he likes and he gets away with it.”

The teaser also hinted at Karan Johar discussing Sunny Deol’s “teddy bear fetish.”

KJo said: “Who would know that a man who could destroy a country with a hand pump, can actually be into teddy bears.”

Karan also gave a standing ovation to Sunny over Gadar 2 success.

Sharing the promo on Instagram, Karan wrote, “The Deol brothers are back to take the couch with some compelling conversations on the second episode of #KoffeeWithKaranS8!”

‘Koffee with Karan’ Season 8 streams on Disney+ Hotstar. Sunny and Bobby earlier appeared on the chat show in the first season that aired in 2005.