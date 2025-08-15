‘Super Six’ poll promises in Andhra superhit: Naidu

Amaravati: Slamming the previous YSRCP Government for allegedly pushing the state into debts, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said the “Super Six” set of poll promises made by the TDP-led NDA in the state was a superhit.

Addressing the gathering after unfurling the national flag as part of Independence Day celebrations, Naidu said that with a 94 percent strike rate, Andhra people created a “silent revolution” and brought the NDA into power in the state in 2024 polls.

“The coalition government is a government for the poor. We are spending thousands of crores of rupees to raise the living standards of the people and uplift the poorer sections through welfare schemes,” said Naidu.

During the last one year, with focus on welfare, development, and good governance, the NDA government got great satisfaction in serving the people, he noted.

“I am saying this today with humility and pride. The coalition government is offering unmatched welfare assistance. There is no obstacle to development. There are unprecedented efforts for good governance. This is a record. This is an all-time record,” he said.

“We have made our main election promises, the Super Six, a super hit. We have given a new definition to welfare governance by supporting every community, every region, every family, and every citizen,” he said.

Mentioning all the welfare schemes the NDA alliance government has implemented since coming to power, the TDP supremo said another scheme, ‘Stree Shakti’ will be implemented today. It envisages providing free bus travel in certain services for women domiciled in the state.

On the occasion of Independence Day today, the government was presenting the ‘gift’ of free bus travel for women in RTC buses under the name ‘Sthree Shakthi’, he said.

The ruling coalition’s ‘Super Six’ promises include Rs 1,500 monthly aid to every woman in the age bracket of 19 to 59 years, 20 lakh jobs for youth or Rs 3,000 monthly unemployment allowance and free bus travel for women.

Others are–Rs 15,000 to every school-going child per annum (Talliki Vandanam), three free gas cylinders to every household (Deepam-2) and Rs 20,000 annual financial assistance to every farmer (Annadata Sukhibhava).

Further, Naidu said the southern state is working towards the goal of providing a house for everyone by 2029.

“We will give three cents of land for free in rural areas and two cents in urban areas,” said Naidu, adding that three lakh completed houses will be handed over to the beneficiaries soon.

Another six lakh houses will be delivered by March of next year, he said.

Billing Polavaram Project as the lifeline of Andhra Pradesh, Naidu promised to complete it by December 2027.

To make Rayalaseema fertile, Naidu said the state has decided to divert surplus Godavari water from Polavaram to Banakacharla, using only the water that would otherwise flow wastefully into the sea.

“This project will not harm the interests of any state. No one needs to raise any objections,” he said, hinting at neighbouring Telangana’s opposition to it.

Naidu alleged that the previous YSRCP government destroyed the state over the past five years and tarnished the state’s brand image.

The state plunged into a debt of Rs 10.30 lakh crore, he said. Polavaram project stalled and Amaravati capital works did not move forward during the previous regime, he alleged.

During the previous government’s tenure, many irregularities occurred in the revenue department, and people lost protection for their lands and properties, he claimed.

“The previous government created disputes in every village in the name of a land survey. We have resolved most of the land disputes by conducting 17,600 revenue sadassus (meetings) across the state. We will complete the land resurvey by December 2027,” he noted.

Observing that the ‘dream capital city’ of Amaravati has been restarted with the blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Naidu said the government is working towards shaping it as a world class capital.

Tenders worth Rs 50,522 crore have been called for and 74 infrastructure projects and road works are being carried out, he said, adding that the capital works will be completed by 2028, making Amaravati the most advanced and liveable city.

Further, he said the NDA coalition government has approved investments worth Rs 6 lakh lakh crore for 113 projects with a potential to create 5.56 lakh jobs, among other initiatives.

In the event held at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada, he inspected various wings of the Police Department accompanied by DGP Harish Kumar Gupta. This was followed by a police march past.

“Independence Day greetings to all the people of the country. This is a time when India is growing as a strong power among all the countries across the world,” said Naidu in a post on X.

Further, he called on the people of the country to work together for the unity, security and progress of the state.