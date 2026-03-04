Islamabad: Pakistani television has delivered several memorable dramas over the past decade, spanning comedy, romance and thrillers. Among them, Suno Chanda continues to enjoy a special place in the hearts of viewers and remains one of the most rewatched Ramzan dramas.

Starring Farhan Saeed and Iqra Aziz, the Hum TV series first aired in 2018 and became an instant blockbuster. Written by Saima Akram Chaudhary and directed by Aehsun Talish, its massive success led to a second season in 2019. Since then, fans have eagerly been waiting for a third installment.

Suno Chanda cast (YouTube)

Suno Chanda 3

Now, a major update has been shared by Pakistani actress Nadia Afgan, who played Shahana in the show. She recently confirmed that Suno Chanda 3 is officially happening and will premiere next year. According to her, the drama was originally planned for Ramzan 2026, but filming could not begin as Iqra Aziz was pregnant at the time.

Nadia also revealed that the third season was initially scheduled to be shot in the United Kingdom, and contracts had already been signed before the delay occurred. Due to these circumstances, the production had to be postponed. She further confirmed that Suno Chanda 3 is now slated to air during Ramzan 2027.

Star cast

The upcoming season will bring back Iqra Aziz as Jiya and Farhan Saeed as Arsal in the lead roles. The recurring cast is also expected to return, including Samina Ahmad, Syed Mohammed Ahmed, Sami Khan, Nadia Afgan, Farah Shah, Sohail Sameer, Farhan Ali Agha, Mizna Waqas, Ali Safina, Tara Mahmood, Adnan Shah Tipu, Mashal Khan and Nabeel Zuberi.

With anticipation running high, fans are excited to see the beloved characters return, though they will have to wait another year. Meanwhile, audiences can tune in to the ongoing Ramzan drama Dekh Zara Pyaar Se, starring Yumna Zaidi and Hamza Sohail.