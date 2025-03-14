Pakistani drama Suno Chanda 3: Premiere date, actors and more

Islamabad: One of the most loved Pakistani dramas, Suno Chanda, remains a timeless favorite among fans. Starring Farhan Saeed and Iqra Aziz, the blockbuster Hum TV Ramzan drama first aired in 2018 and became an instant hit. Written by Saima Akram Chaudhary and directed by Aehsun Talish, the show’s immense popularity led to another season in 2019.

After a long break, the makers are finally considering Suno Chanda Part 3, and the much-awaited details have started pouring in.

Pakistani actress Nadia Khan recently spilled the beans, confirming that Suno Chanda 3 is in the works. Sharing exciting details, she said, “You know what, Suno Chanda 3 will be shot in the UK for next Ramzan. Hum TV has been planning for Season 3, and they are very dedicated to Ramzan dramas.”

Fans can mark their calendars for Ramzan 2026, as the series is expected to make a grand return!

What Farhan Saeed said

Adding to the excitement, Farhan Saeed also shared his enthusiasm, saying, “I really want to do Suno Chanda 3.” Fans are hopeful that the show will retain its original cast and continue the beloved story of Arsal and Jiya.

The drama beautifully showcases Pakistani wedding traditions and revolves around a couple who are cousins in Nikaah but live separately as their Rukhsati is yet to happen.

Suno Chanda Star Cast

Suno Chanda 3 is expected to bring back Iqra Aziz as Jiya and Farhan Saeed as Arsal in lead roles. The recurring cast includes Samina Ahmad, Syed Mohammed Ahmed, Sami Khan, Nadia Afgan, Farah Shah, Sohail Sameer, Farhan Ali Agha, Mizna Waqas, Ali Safina, Tara Mahmood, Adnan Shah Tipu, Mashal Khan, and Nabeel Zuberi.

With the anticipation running high, fans can’t wait to witness the return of their favorite drama.