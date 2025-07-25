Mumbai: Fahadh Faasil is one of the most loved actors in South Indian cinema. He is known for doing different and interesting roles in Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu films. Fahadh always chooses films that are not usual. Off-screen, too, he lives a simple life and doesn’t care much about fame. His real-life choices are just as unique as his roles.

While promoting his new movie Maareesan with comedian Vadivelu, Fahadh shared something surprising. He replied, “We were in Barcelona a few months ago. It’ll only happen after people are done with me, you know? Jokes apart, just to drive someone from one place to another, witnessing someone’s destination – I think that’s a beautiful thing. I still do that every time I get a chance. Not just driving, you engage in things you love, be it a game or sport or watching TV.”

This isn’t the first time the ‘Aavesham’ actor has spoken about his fondness for the idea. In a 2020 interview with The Indian Express, he revealed, “As of now, there is nothing else that I would enjoy doing other than being an Uber driver. I tell my wife [actor Nazriya Nazim] that as a retirement plan, I wish to move to Barcelona and drive people across Spain. She loves this plan.”

Even though he has a retirement plan, Fahadh is very busy with work. His latest film Maareesan released on July 25. He was also seen in Pushpa 2, Aavesham, and Vettaiyan. His upcoming films include Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira, Karate Chandran, Patriot, and Don’t Trouble The Trouble in Telugu.