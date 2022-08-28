Supertech twin towers demolition preparation

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 28th August 2022 10:48 am IST
Noida: Media personnel assemble on a flyover to document the demolition of Supertech twin towers in Noida, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. Over 3,700 kg explosives will be used to raze down the nearly 100-metre-tall structures on Aug. 28. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
Noida: Police personnel keep a watch from a flyover, ahead of the demolition of Supertech twin towers in compliance with a Supreme Court order, in Noida, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. Over 3,700 kg explosives will be used to raze down the nearly 100-metre-tall structures on Aug. 28. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
Noida: Distribution of helmets among police personnel ahead of the demolition of Supertech twin towers in compliance with a Supreme Court order, in Noida, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. Over 3,700 kg explosives will be used to raze down the nearly 100-metre-tall structures on Aug. 28. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
Noida: Supertech twin towers ahead of their demolition with explosives in compliance with a Supreme Court order, in Noida, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Over 3,700 kg explosives will be used to raze down the nearly 100-metre-tall structures on Aug. 28. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
Noida: A bulldozer moves on an empty street near Supertech twin towers, ahead of their demolition with explosives in compliance with a Supreme Court order, in Noida, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Over 3,700 kg explosives will be used to raze down the nearly 100-metre-tall structures on Aug. 28. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

