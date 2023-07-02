Support UCC, but not manner of implementation: Mayawati

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Sunday said her party is not opposed to the idea of a Uniform Civil Code (UCC), but does not endorse the way the BJP and its government “seek to implement it in the country”.

The former chief minister said the Constitution mentions securing a UCC for all citizens but there is no provision of “imposing it”.

It should be implemented through consensus and awareness, she told a press conference here.

“However, it (awareness and consensus) is not being done. Indulging in narrow politics in the garb of UCC is not in the interest of the country. And this is being done,” she said.

“Our party is not against the UCC, but it does not endorses the way in which the BJP and its government seek to implement it in the country,” she said.

The debate over a uniform family law for all citizens in the country was revived after the Law Commission recently sought opinion from the public and intellectual on the matter.

The discourse gathered momentum after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 27 pushed for its implementation and accused the Opposition of instigating Muslims over the sensitive issue.