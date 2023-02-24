Supporters of Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal clash with police

Chandigarh: Carrying swords and arms, supporters of Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh, chief of the Waris Punjab De group, on Thursday clashed with police and forcefully seized a police complex in Punjab’s Amritsar district to demand the release of their activist within 24 hours.

Khalistan supporter Amritpal Singh worked in transport business in Dubai & came back only in 2022 and became head of ‘Waris Punjab De’ organization.



Today, mob attacked Ajnala police station in Amritsar, Punjab & demanded the release of Lovepreet Toofan (close aide of Amritpal). pic.twitter.com/yV9RYFlGMA — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) February 23, 2023

Six policemen were injured amid the protests and were admitted to a hospital.

The protesters were staging a demonstration in Ajnala town against the arrest of Amritpal Singh’s aide Lovepreet Toofan.

To defuse the tension and in view of the situation’s sensitivity, Police Commissioner Jaskaran Singh told the media that the protesters have given enough proof that Lovepreet Toofan is innocent. “The SIT (Special Investigation Team) has taken note of it. These people will peacefully disperse now, and the law will take its course,” he said.

A case was registered against Amritpal Singh and his supporters for allegedly kidnapping and thrashing a resident of Chamkaur Sahib in Ropar district.

Videos and photos shared on social media showed crowd of protesters outside the police station, while the cops tried to control the crowd.

“The FIR was registered only with a political motive. If they don’t cancel the case in one hour, the administration will be responsible for whatever happens next,” Amritpal Singh, who had recently reportedly issued a threat to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, saying he will meet the same fate as that of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The Waris Punjab De is an organisation of radicals founded by activist Deep Sidhu, who died in a road accident in February last year.