Supreme Court issues notice to Telangana government over GO 46 

Hyderabad: The Supreme Court has issued a notice to the Telangana Government regarding Government Order (GO) 46, directing the state to submit a counter-affidavit explaining its stance and the process followed for filling posts under the order.

The case concerns the recruitment of 900 vacant positions under GO 46, which reserves 95% of direct recruitment posts for local candidates within specific zones. The order was issued by the General Administration Department on April 4, 2022.

During the hearing, Advocate Aditya Sondhi, representing the petitioners, requested the court to halt the recruitment process until the case is resolved. The Supreme Court, however, advised all parties to await further proceedings before any action is taken.

Senior lawyers Aditya Sondhi, G. Vidyasagar, and Mithun Shashank appeared on behalf of the petitioners. Prominent BRS leaders Dasoju Sravan and Enugula Rakesh Reddy were also present to support the petitioners’ cause.

The court has scheduled the next hearing for January 27, giving the Telangana Government time to file its response.