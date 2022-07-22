Supreme Court junks plea to increase smoking age

The apex court was hearing a public interest litigation filed by advocates Shubham Awasthi and Sapta Rishi Mishra seeking guidelines to control smoking.

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 22nd July 2022 2:01 pm IST
E-cigarettes can help quit smoking, says London-based study
Representational Image

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday junked a plea seeking a direction to increase the smoking age from 18 to 21, and ban the sale of loose cigarettes.

A bench comprising Justices S K Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia rejected the plea filed by two advocates.

“If you want publicity, argue a good case…don’t file publicity interest litigation, the bench said while dismissing the plea.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
New Zealand’s plan to end smoking: A lifetime ban for youth

The Supreme court was hearing a public interest litigation filed by advocates Shubham Awasthi and Sapta Rishi Mishra seeking guidelines to control smoking.

The plea also sought directions to remove smoking zones from commercial places besides banning sale of loose cigarettes near educational and healthcare institutions and also places of worship.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button