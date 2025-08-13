Supreme Court overturns Telangana HC order in child custody case

Hyderabad: The Supreme Court has set aside a Telangana High Court order that directed children who were raised by caregivers without formal legal adoption to be separated from them and handed over to the Director of Telangana’s Child Welfare Project.

A bench comprising Justice BV Nagarathna and Justice KV Viswanathan on Tuesday, August 12, issued orders stating that the children should be returned to the individuals who have been raising them, rather than being placed under government care.

A few couples from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana informally took four children into their care from acquaintances, without completing the legal adoption process. Eventually, the matter came to the attention of the police, who moved the children to a government-run child welfare protection centre.

The couple approached the Telangana High Court seeking custody, but the court ruled that the children could only be adopted and retained as per legal provisions, thereby denying them custody.

Challenging this decision, the caregivers moved to the Supreme Court, which ruled in their favour, allowing the children to remain with those who had been raising them.