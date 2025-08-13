HC seeks report on illness of 110 students at Nagarkurnool BC welfare hostel

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has directed the state government to submit a detailed explanation regarding the recent incident in which 110 students fell ill at the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Telangana BC Welfare School hostel in Uyyalawada, Nagarkurnool district.

The court issued these orders on Tuesday, August 12, while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by K Lakhil Sreeguruteja, challenging the government’s failure to implement the guidelines of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) for hostels and residential schools.

The case was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice Apresh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin. The petitioner’s counsel, Chikkudu Prabhakar, argued that hostel facilities were inadequate compared to the number of students.

He pointed out that the number of toilets available did not meet the prescribed ratio and that students were not being provided with hygienic food.

After hearing the arguments, the bench directed the government to provide a full report on the incident and the facilities at such hostels. The court adjourned the hearing to September 3.