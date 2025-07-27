Telangana residential school students suffer food poisoning

Hyderabad: In yet another case of food poisoning in government schools in Telangana, students in Nagarkurnool were hospitalised on Friday, July 25.

A few students at the Mahatma Jyothibha Phule Girls Residential School at Uyyalawada, after having dinner complained of stomach ache and vomiting, the school staff shifted them to the government general hospital in Nagarkurnool.

Upon learning of the incident, parents rushed to the hospital and enquired about the health status of their children. The students are in stable condition.

Preliminary reports indicated that the students fell ill after consuming stale curd served during dinner, according to officials.

On July 20, 11 girls at Morgi Model School hostel in Nagalgidda mandal, Sangareddy suffered food poisoning. Around 68 girls were residing in the hostel and had dinner together; soon after, several complained of abdominal pain and began vomiting.

Authorities responded swiftly and transferred the affected students to the Narayankhed Government Hospital at about 10 pm, where they received medical care and recovered by morning.