11 girl students fall ill from suspected food poisoning in Sangareddy hostel

Hyderabad: A suspected case of food poisoning occurred at the Morgi Model School hostel in Nagalgidda mandal, Sangareddy district, after 11 girls fell ill on Sunday night, July 20.

Around 68 girls were residing in the hostel and had dinner together; soon after, several complained of abdominal pain and began vomiting.

Authorities responded swiftly and transferred the affected students to the Narayankhed Government Hospital at about 10 pm, where they received medical care and recovered by morning.

Sangareddy MLA Sanjeeva Reddy, District Education Officer Venkateshwarlu, former MLA Bhupal Reddy, and RDO Ashok Chakravarthy visited the hospital to check on the students and reassure their families. All students were discharged by Monday morning after their condition stabilised.