Supreme Court stays execution of 2013 Dilsukhnagar blast convict

Hyderabad: The Supreme Court on Thursday, September 25, stayed the execution of Asadullah Akhtar, a convict in the 2013 Dilsukhnagar twin bomb blasts case in Hyderabad.

The blasts had killed 18 people and left 131 injured. Akhtar, who was sentenced to death by a special NIA court in 2016, had his punishment confirmed by the Telangana High Court on April 8 this year.

He filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court on September 20, challenging the High Court order.

A three-judge bench comprising Justice Vikram Nath, Justice Sandeep Mehta, and Justice NV Anjaria heard the matter on Thursday, September 25.

Convict’s counsel seeks delay in SLP for 75 days

During the proceedings, Akhtar’s counsel Seema Mishra pointed out that he is currently lodged at Mandoli Jail in Delhi and requested that any orders be communicated to the concerned prison authorities.

She also sought condonation for a 75-day delay in filing the SLP, which the court accepted.

The bench not only stayed the execution of the death penalty but also directed that the original records from both the trial court and the High Court be obtained.

The registry was asked to provide translated copies of these records to all concerned lawyers. The judges also ordered a detailed review of Akhtar’s conduct in jail.

They asked for three reports to be submitted within eight weeks: one by a probation officer monitoring the convict’s behaviour, another by the jail superintendent on his activities and conduct inside prison, and a third assessing his mental health condition.

The Supreme Court further instructed its registry to immediately forward these directions to the Delhi government’s standing counsel, who in turn must ensure that jail authorities receive them and act accordingly.

Matter to be heard after 12 weeks

The matter will next be heard after 12 weeks, by which time all records and reports must be placed before the court. Akhtar’s legal team has also been asked to rectify deficiencies in the filed petition within two weeks.

The Dilsukhnagar blasts, which rocked Hyderabad on February 21, 2013, remain one of the most devastating terror attacks in the city in recent history.

Based on evidence presented by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the special court had sentenced Akhtar to death on December 13, 2016.

That ruling was upheld by the Telangana High Court earlier this year, leading to the present appeal before the Supreme Court.