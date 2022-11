The Supreme Court has consented to form a bench to hear an appeal over the protection of the ‘Shivling’ found at the Varanasi Gyanvapi mosque complex at 3 p.m. on Friday.

The CJI-led panel heard the matter from attorney Vishnu S Jain since protection expires on November 12.

The top court, on May 17, had passed an interim order directing protection of the area inside Gyanvapi premises at Varanasi.