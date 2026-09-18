Surendra Koli, accused of Nithari serial killings, found dead

Koli, who was acquitted in several Nithari cases, worked as a domestic help at the Noida house of businessman Moninder Singh Pandher.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Neha Khan  |   Published: |   Updated:
Surendra Koli
Nithari case accused Surendra Koli was found dead in his tea shop, in Haridwar. Koli is seen taken to a CBI court from Dasna Jail in Ghaziabad in this file image dated 12 May, 2010. (PTI Photo)

Haridwar: Nithari case accused Surendra Koli was found dead in his tea stall here on Friday, September 18, police said.

Koli, who was subsequently acquitted in several Nithari cases, worked as a domestic help at the Noida house of businessman Moninder Singh Pandher.

The Nithari case came to light in 2006 when skeletal remains, skulls and bones were discovered from the backyard and drains near a bungalow (D-5) belonging to Pandher in Sector 31, Noida.

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The gruesome findings, unearthing the disappearance and killings of several children and women, had triggered nationwide outrage and terrorised the local community.

Pandher, a co-accused in the case, was also in jail for years but was released on October 20, 2023 following his acquittal in the case.

Koli, who was 30 years old when arrested in 2006, was awarded multiple death sentences in various cases over the years.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Neha Khan  |   Published: |   Updated:

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