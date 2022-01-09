Surge in COVID cases forces postponement of weddings in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Big fat weddings in Hyderabad are being postponed due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in the city.

For the past two years, COVID pandemic is putting the wedding industry into crisis as people are either postponing weddings or reducing the guest list to adhere to the restrictions.

Times of India quoted Ian Dubier, president of Hotels and Restaurants Association of Telangana as saying that due to a spike in COVID cases, Banquet businesses are facing losses as people are either canceling the events or postponing them.

COVID-19 cases in Telangana

On Saturday, Telangana reported 2,606 new COVID-19 cases. Two more persons succumbed to the virus during the last 24 hours ending 5.30 p.m. Saturday.

Nearly 65 per cent of cases reported on Saturday were from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. The neighbouring urban district of Medchal Malkajgiri (292) and Rangareddy (214) stood at second and third place respectively.

Meanwhile, India’s tally of this highly transmissible Covid-19 varaint has climbed to 3,623.

As per the Union Health Ministry, the variant has spread to 27 States and UTs till date, with Maharashtra and Delhi continuing to be the worst-hit.