Surge in papaya supplies brings cheer to Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Hyderabadis are enjoying a monsoon treat as the city’s fruit markets witness a surge in common papaya supplies.

Thanks to the increased arrivals, the fruit is now selling at Rs 40 per kilogram, a significant drop from its earlier price of Rs 60–70 per kg.

Source of papaya supplies in Hyderabad

The papayas arriving in Hyderabad are sourced from farmers in Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and local Telangana regions. At Batasingaram market, daily arrivals have exceeded 10 tonnes over the past few days due to peak season supplies. Wholesale prices have also dipped, with a quintal of papaya now averaging Rs 800, compared to Rs 1,600 just a week ago.

Shahed, a commission agent at M J Market, explained, “Between July and October, papaya trees bear fruit abundantly. With the current high supply, prices have naturally declined.”

In the wholesale market, papayas are sold for Rs 600–1,500 per quintal, depending on quality. “Traders then sell them in smaller quantities at retail prices in local fruit markets,” added Shaik Osman, a vendor at Charminar.

Health benefits

Papaya is a nutrient-rich tropical fruit packed with digestive enzymes, antioxidants, fiber, and essential vitamins and minerals like calcium, magnesium, potassium, and vitamins A, C, E, and K.

Low-calorie & weight-loss friendly: A 157-gram serving contains just 68 calories, making it ideal for those on a calorie-controlled diet.

Boosts digestion: Eating papaya first thing in the morning or on an empty stomach aids digestion due to its papain enzyme content.

Rich in fiber: Promotes gut health and helps maintain satiety.

With its affordable prices and health benefits, papaya is proving to be a monsoon favorite among Hyderabad’s health-conscious consumers.