Surprise on cards for Chiranjeevi in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telugu film industry is all geared up to honor Chiranjeevi, one of its greatest actors who recently received the coveted Padma Vibhushan award, the second-highest civilian honor in this country.

He is the second Telugu actor to win this award after Akkineni Nageswara Rao. Chiranjeevi has starred in more than 150 films and has been a major player in the Telugu movie industry for over the last four decades. He was earlier conferred the Padma Bhushan in 2006.

According to reports, the event of felicitation will be conducted in Hyderabad and the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce president Dil Raju has confirmed that the executive committee will meet today, 31st January 2019 to finalize the details.

The committee will also discuss issues concerning the film industry and possible solutions where all groups of people in the film industry are expected to attend. Telangana Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy also confirmed the news. Megastar’s felicitation program is going to be graced by all the big shots of Tollywood.

Chiranjeevi’s family, Tollywood stars, and directors have congratulated him for the well-deserving Padma Vibhushan award.