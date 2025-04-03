Hyderabad woke up to a pleasant surprise on Thursday, April 3, as unexpected showers brought much-needed relief from the soaring temperatures. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD)-Hyderabad had predicted rainfall for the rest of the week, with showers and thunderstorms expected across the city and its neighboring districts.

The rains are also expected to bring down day and night temperatures, offering a temporary escape from the summer heat.

With the fresh breeze and earthy aroma filling the air, this surprise rain is the perfect excuse for a long drive to scenic getaways around Hyderabad. Here are some of the best destinations, all within a short drive of the city, that promise breathtaking views, tranquility, and a refreshing change of pace.

Top Scenic Getaways Near Hyderabad 2025

1. Osman Sagar Lake (Gandipet)

A peaceful retreat for families, couples, and nature lovers. The Gandipet park and newly developed roads leading to the Financial District make it a delightful drive. Plenty of food options are available for a quick bite.

Glimpses of Gandipet lake #Hyderabad. Visitors can do bird watching, sightseeing & photography. Well maintained gardens, loo & parking space. Best time to visit in Monsoon.



📍Gandipet Lake Park

⏱️9.30-5pm@HiHyderabad @PeopleHyderabad @swachhhyd @HydYouDeserve pic.twitter.com/ek0lexbebs — Priyamvada Rana (@RanaPriyamvada) October 1, 2023

2. Shamirpet Lake

Just 27 km from Secunderabad, this scenic spot is perfect for a quiet picnic amid nature.

Shamir Pet lake. Visited NICMAR with a friend to collect his documents but on return found this astounding weather in picture one. Had a halt at Shamirpet Lake. Thank you Hyderabad for being this natural and beautiful. pic.twitter.com/pQRWsTESOu — Asif Ali Zaidi (آصف علی زیدی)ਆਸਿਫ਼ ਅਲੀ ਜ਼ੈਦੀ (@mullawasiti) September 2, 2019

The Shamirpet Lake, seen here in all its majestic glory, touching the banks of the NALSAR boundary! pic.twitter.com/DSDwwQDfj2 — NALSAR University of Law (@NALSAR_Official) October 20, 2021

3. Kondapochamma Reservoir

Located about 58 km away in Siddipet district, this reservoir has gained immense popularity for its serene landscapes and calm waters.

The Kondapochamma Sagar in Gajwel has become a tourist spot. The government is planning to create recreational facilities and also set up parks in and around the area. pic.twitter.com/I72B80Ynvq — BRS News (@BRSParty_News) May 12, 2022

4. Ananthagiri Hills

At around 80 km from Hyderabad in Vikarabad district, this lush green hill station is ideal for trekking, camping, and nature photography.

4. #Ananthagiri hills – #Vikarabad and #Shamshabad



It is popular weekend outing from #Hyderabad



Beautiful greenery and dense forests, 80 km from Hyderabad. Pleasant weather. Mesmerizing slopes and landscape. Has temples, lakes and entertainment. pic.twitter.com/Ix90YV6LsO — 𑀅𑀘𑀺𑀁𑀢𑁂𑀦𑁆𑀤𑁆𑀭 Achintendra తెలుగుJambuDwip (@TeluguJambuDwip) November 29, 2021

5. Kotpally Reservoir

For adventure seekers, this freshwater reservoir, about 95 km away, offers an exciting kayaking experience.

6. Rachakonda Fort

A 70 km drive will take you to this historical fort, where natural beauty meets ancient charm, perfect for a scenic road trip with friends during these surprise weather change.

7. Nagarjuna Sagar Dam (150 km)

A little longer yet rewarding drive, this destination boasts one of India’s largest dams, with breathtaking water views and a picturesque journey through winding roads and lush green landscapes.

So, before the intense summer heat returns to Hyderabad, why not take a break from work, hop into your car, and embark on a refreshing road trip as the ‘pyaara mausam’ is here?