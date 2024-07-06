Surprise Role: Deepika Padukone’s ‘baby’ too acted in her new movie

Mumbai: Kalki 2898 AD is a sci-fi movie that has taken the box office by storm in its first week. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film features an impressive lineup of stars, including Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone in pivotal roles. Deepika Padukone plays the character Sumathi, the mother of a future savior.

Bengali actor Saswata Chatterjee recently shared his experiences shooting the climax of the film.

Interestingly, Deepika was pregnant during the final days of shooting, and her husband, actor Ranveer Singh, was often present on set. Saswata noted that Ranveer, known for his vibrant personality, supported Deepika throughout the physically demanding scenes. During an intense scene shot in Mumbai, Saswata offered to use a body double for Deepika, but Ranveer confidently replied, “I know, Dada.”

Director Nag Ashwin mentioned in an ETimes interview that Deepika’s real-life pregnancy added an authentic touch to her character. In fact, there were two days of filming where her actual baby made a cameo in the movie. The film’s characters include Amitabh Bachchan as Ashwathama, Deepika as Sumathi, Kamal Haasan as Yaskin, and Prabhas as Bhairava.

Apart from “Kalki 2898 AD,” Deepika Padukone is also set to appear in Rohit Shetty’s “Singham Again,” alongside Ranveer Singh and other prominent actors. The movie is scheduled for a November release. Deepika and Ranveer, who are expecting their first child in September.