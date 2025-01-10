Surrender of Maoists before Karnataka CM ‘sheer act of drama’: BJP

Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra on Friday, January 10 said that the surrender of six Maoists before chief minister Siddaramaiah at his home office Krishna on Thursday was a “sheer act of the drama.”

Speaking to media in Bengaluru, while answering questions regarding the development, Vijayendra stated that the BJP won’t oppose the surrender of Naxals. But what was the necessity for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to invite all Naxals to his home office?

“Where are the weapons? Even today the police are not able to confiscate the surrendered Naxals’ weapons. I really do not understand what is happening. I feel it is only a sheer drama what happened regarding the surrender of Naxalites,” Vijayendra maintained.

Meanwhile, BJP State General Secretary and MLA V. Sunil Kumar said, “There are questions regarding the Naxal surrender issue. Those responsible are obligated to give answers, and I believe they should respond.” He posed a series of questions to the Congress-led government in the state.

First of all, how did this Naxal surrender drama come to an end so swiftly? If the Naxals responded so quickly to Siddaramaiah’s spontaneous appeal, doesn’t this seem like a pre-planned stage show? Secondly, while the Naxals may have surrendered, what happened to the firearms they possessed? Isn’t surrender supposed to include handing over weapons to the police? Why hasn’t this rule been followed in this case? Sunil Kumar questioned.

Thirdly, if the weapons were not handed over, who has been given custody of them? It’s unlikely that they were simply discarded in the forest. In that case, have these weapons been stashed in some urban Naxal hideout for future use? Fourthly, doubts surrounding the encounter of Naxal Vikram Gowda have now increased. He had reportedly opposed the surrender package. Could the orchestrators of this surrender drama have themselves tipped off the police about Vikram Gowda’s whereabouts? This raises the need for an investigation into the matter, Sunil Kumar suspected.

Fifth, on what criteria is the government declaring that Karnataka is free from Naxal activity? Can the ANF (Anti-Naxal Force) Commander or the Director General of Police make an official statement regarding this claim? Lastly, the government must also clarify how much money has been spent so far on the rehabilitation of residents from areas bordering forests. Sunil Kumar demanded answers.

Earlier, Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara said on Friday morning that based on the current information about the Maoist activities in the state, the six individuals who surrendered recently are believed to be the last surviving in the state.

Speaking to reporters, he responded to questions on one of the Maoists, Ravindra, remaining elusive even though the government claimed that Karnataka is now a “Maoist-free state.”.

Further, addressing the disappearance of Ravindra, the state home minister said there is information that the group of surrendered Maoists had expelled him. However, the reason for his expulsion is unknown, and an investigation is underway.

“If anyone else emerges, they will be monitored,” he added. Regarding the demand for compensation for the family of Vikram Gowda, a Maoist killed in an encounter, he said the request would be reviewed.

The surrendered Maoists are believed to have discarded their weapons in the forest, and the police are working to locate them, Parameshwara stated.

About the allegations by the BJP, which claimed that the government is not showing the same commitment to finding the weapons as it did to providing rehabilitation for the Maoists, he said, “We are doing our job.”

“The police will take the necessary help to find where the weapons have been hidden in the forest. There is a process for this, and the police will work accordingly. Doesn’t the BJP know this? They too have governed the state. Wasn’t it the same police department then?” the minister said.

He also clarified that the cases of surrendered Maoists and that of encountered Maoist Vikram Gowda were separate issues.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday welcomed the surrendered Maoists into the mainstream by offering them roses and copies of the Indian Constitution at his home office, ‘Krishna,’ in Bengaluru.

With the surrender of the six Maoists, the Congress-led government declared Karnataka free from the Left-Wing Extremism (LWE).