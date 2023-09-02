Survey shows Indians are no more interested in Test cricket

The T-20 cricket format remains the most popular among Indian sports enthusiasts as around 45.1% identify T-20 as their favourite format

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd September 2023 2:48 pm IST
Johannesburg: India's bowler Shardul Thakur, middle, celebrates with teammates after taking a wicket of South Africa's captain Dean Elgar, during the second day of the 2nd Test Cricket match between South Africa and India at the Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. AP/PTI(AP01_04_2022_000075B)

New Delhi: Not only India and its western neighbour, but the sports enthusiasts across the whole world are excited about the India-Pakistan face-off in the Asia Cup tournament on Saturday (September 2).

In a survey conducted by CVoter for sports enthusiasts across India, around 49.4% of the respondents in the age group of 45-54 years are of the opinion that Shubman Gill is the most suitable player to open along with Rohit Sharma.

Gill was followed by Virat Kohli with 20.1% respondents believing that he should be the opening batter along with Rohit. Shreyas Iyer and Tilak Verma remained the least favoured.

Around 32.6% respondents are of the opinion that Virat Kohli is the most suitable player to bat at the 4th position. Kohli was followed by Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan. Around 28.8% of the sports enthusiasts feel that Yadav should play at number 4.

Upon asking about their favourite cricket format, the T-20 cricket format remains the most popular among Indian sports enthusiasts as around 45.1% identify T-20 as their favourite format while the Five-Day Test match format least popular.

In a survey conducted by CVoter targeted at sports enthusiasts across India, around 54.2% respondents in the age group of 18-24 years are of the opinion that the Indian Premier League or the IPL is the major reason behind Indian cricketers’ injuries. They also agreed that this affect the performance of these players in the International cricket tournaments.

When asked about India’s Javelin superstar Neeraj Chopra, most of the respondents (69.6%) residing in urban areas are highly familiar with him.

The survey shows that in spite of being sports enthusiasts, majority of the respondents are unaware about Parul Chaudhary, who was recently in news for her remarkable performance in the World Athletics Championship in Budapest, Hungary and also for her new national record.

