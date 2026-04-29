Suryapet locals block road with empty cans demanding drinking water

Hyderabad: Angry residents from the Bhagyanagar area in Telangana’s Suryapet district staged a dharna on the Dhanthapalli road with empty water cans on Wednesday, April 29, demanding the supply of fresh, clean drinking water.

“There is no water. And they are demanding Rs 50 to Rs 100 to remove garbage. They do not care about us. They look down on us because we are poor,” said one protester.

The residents said that even after repeated complaints to the councillors, no action has been taken. “We have tried contacting them so many times, but they do not care,” said another protestor.

Due to the demonstration, heavy traffic was reported.