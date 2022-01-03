Sushant Singh Rajput’s ‘Happy New Year’ post leaves fans in shock

Mumbai: One of the finest and talented actor of Bollywood Sushant Singh Rajput left this world on June 14, 2020 creating a big void in the industry that can never be filled again. He was found dead in his residence on June 14 under mysterious circumstances. His untimely demise has left his millions of fans heartbroken.

On January 1, Sushant’s fans were left shocked, surprised and numb after a message from the actor’s Facebook page popped up. But soon after reading the post, fans figured out that the New Year wish was from the late actor’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti. The message read as, “Wishing everyone a very happy new year and best of everything. This is Shweta Singh Kirti wishing all of you on Bhai’s behalf.”

The post went crazy viral on social media. Scores of his fans and followers chimmed to the comments section and expressed their love for the late actor. “Oh god my heart skip a beat,” one of the fans wrote. Another social media user commented, “For a moment I was surprised. We miss you Sushant.”

A fan also thanked Shweta Singh Kirti and wrote, “Thank you Shweta di for posting a happy year to SSRains family and others from our beloved Sushant Bhai account. No one will forget Sushant and he will be alive in everyone’s hearts forever.”

“One second I thought Sushant is bck.. still feeling whatever happened is a dream.. but ..,Happy new year miss you Sushant singh., you are always remembered,” wrote Sushant’s another fan.

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput’s journey from a successful TV actor in Pavitra Rishta to a popular film star had been incredible. He made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che! in 2013 and went on to feature in films like Chhichhore, Kedarnath, Raabta, M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story among more. Sushant was last seen in Dil Bechara opposite Sanjana Sanghi which he had completed before his death.