Sushant Singh Rajput’s pic with Dhoni and baby daughter goes viral

In the viral image, the late actor is seen cuddling star cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s baby daughter Ziva

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Chandra Mouli  |   Published: 24th April 2024 4:53 pm IST
Sushant Singh Rajput's pic with Dhoni and baby daughter goes viral, fans get emotional
Actor Sushant Singh and MS Dhoni (Instagram)

Mumbai: A throwback monochrome photograph featuring late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput has gone viral on social media.

In the viral image, the late actor is seen cuddling star cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s baby daughter Ziva. In the black and white image, Sushant can be seen smiling, while Dhoni happily looks at the two.

Social media users were left emotional on seeing the image.

One wrote: “Miss you.”

“Legends never die,” said another.

Another commented: “Sushant ek aisa naam hai jise log kbhi bhul nhi nhi pate.”

Still missing this guy,” wrote another.

It was in 2016, when Sushant Singh Rajput essayed the role of Dhoni in the biopic ‘M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story’, which also stars Kiara Advani and Disha Patani.

Sushant Singh Rajput was then found dead in his Mumbai residence in June 2020.

