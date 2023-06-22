Suspect in Bhiwani double murder case Monu Manesar posts video of beating man

Bajrang Dal member Monu Manesar, the prime suspect in the gruesome murder of two Muslim men whose charred bodies were found in a car in Haryana’s Bhiwani district posted a video on social media engaging in violent acts.

Rajasthan police suspect Manesar’s involvement in the deaths of two Muslim men, Nasir and Junaid, whose charred bodies were found in an abandoned car after they were allegedly abducted by cow vigilantes from Bharatpur.

Manesar posted a video on Instagram on Thursday that shows him thrashing a man with several other men on the account of illegal cow trading. The man who was beaten up is hidden in the video.

Manesar is infamous and notorious for his actions related to cow protection and shares videos of chasing, confronting and nabbing alleged cow smugglers. Apparently, he heads the Gurugram district’s cow protection force set up by the local administration.

According to the Indian Express report, last week, Manesar said that he was not evading the Rajasthan police but was on a pilgrimage in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan.

He further added that he was visiting temples across different states. “Why would I hide from police when I’ve not done anything?” he said.

As per a report published in scroll.in, Manesar said he had not got a notice from the police in Rajasthan or Haryana. “If they call me for questioning, I will cooperate,” he said.