Suspected chain snatcher injured after jumping from police van in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: An alleged chain snatching suspect suffered critical injuries after allegedly jumping from a police van at Rajendranagar on Saturday night.

Abdul Talha, a resident of Shaheennagar in Pahadishareef, was picked up by the Rajendranagar police in connection with a chain snatching case reported early this week.

On Saturday, the man was being taken in a police vehicle when Talha, in his attempt to escape, jumped from the police vehicle. He suffered a head injury and was rushed to the hospital.

The family member of Talha raised suspicion over the incident. His relative pointed out that the family members had taken and handed him over to the police. They demanded an enquiry into the incident.

In May, an auto rickshaw driver, Mohd Irfan, died after being allegedly tortured at the police station in a family dispute.