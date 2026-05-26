Suspected Ebola case triggers alert in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A suspected case of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) has reportedly been detected in Bengaluru, triggering concern among residents of the city. A 28-year-old foreign woman who arrived from Uganda has shown symptoms resembling Ebola infection and has currently been placed under close medical observation.

According to health department sources, the woman, identified as Nagire Latifa from Kampala, Uganda, arrived in Bengaluru on May 23. She was staying in Room No. 303 of Royal Ace Boutique Hotel in the city.

After she reportedly developed symptoms similar to Ebola infection, health officials immediately intervened and shifted her to an isolation facility in an ambulance for further monitoring and treatment.

Also Read India advises citizens to avoid travel to Ebola-hit African countries

Blood samples and other required specimens were collected from the woman on May 25 and sent to a specialised laboratory in Pune for detailed testing. Health department officials are currently awaiting the medical report, which is expected by Wednesday.

Authorities said only after the lab results arrive can it be officially confirmed whether the woman is infected with the Ebola virus.

The Karnataka government had recently issued guidelines for passengers arriving from Ebola-affected countries. As part of the precautionary measures, travellers entering Bengaluru from such nations are required to undergo a 21-day quarantine period.

People showing symptoms have been advised to immediately report to the nearest hospital. The Health Department has also directed strict surveillance and monitoring of suspected cases under the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP).

Officials have strengthened coordination at airports and other entry points to monitor international passengers. Separate quarantine and isolation facilities, along with referral ambulance services, have also been kept ready.

The Health Department has additionally instructed hospitals to enhance infection-control measures and provide special training to healthcare workers to handle any possible emergency situation.