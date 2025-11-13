Suspected hydroponic weed seized from passenger at Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad: A total of 4.3 kg of suspected hydroponic weed with a value of Rs 4 crore was seized from a passenger at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) here, Customs officials said.

One passenger arriving from Bangkok was intercepted on November 11 and during the examination of the baggage, the officials recovered and seized 4.3 kg of suspected hydroponic weed with an illicit value of Rs 4 crore concealed in a trolley bag, a release from the Customs department said.

The passenger was arrested, the release added.