Suspected hydroponic weed seized from passenger at Hyderabad airport

Officials recovered and seized 4.3 kg of suspected hydroponic weed.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 13th November 2025 10:44 am IST
arrest
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A total of 4.3 kg of suspected hydroponic weed with a value of Rs 4 crore was seized from a passenger at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) here, Customs officials said.

One passenger arriving from Bangkok was intercepted on November 11 and during the examination of the baggage, the officials recovered and seized 4.3 kg of suspected hydroponic weed with an illicit value of Rs 4 crore concealed in a trolley bag, a release from the Customs department said.

The passenger was arrested, the release added.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Memory Khan Seminar
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 13th November 2025 10:44 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button