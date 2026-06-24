Suspected Pakistan terror operative held in Karnataka

The accused, identified as Suhail, 20, is a native of Uttar Pradesh, they said.

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Davangere: A man suspected of having links with a Pakistan-based terror organisation was arrested in this district, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as 20-year-old Suhail, is a native of Uttar Pradesh, they said.

He had recently arrived in Harihar taluk, where he was working as a painter, police added.

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The accused was picked up on Tuesday in a joint operation with intelligence officials following inputs from the National Investigation Agency.

“We secured the accused and handed him over to the investigating agency concerned,” a senior police officer said, without divulging further details.

According to police, suspected terror-related material was found on his WhatsApp account, and he was allegedly in contact with several persons based in Pakistan.

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The arrest comes weeks after two men were arrested from Tumakuru and Davangere districts on June 4 for allegedly maintaining contact through social media with a Pakistan-based individual and conspiring to carry out activities prejudicial to India’s national security.

Further investigation is underway.

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