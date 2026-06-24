Vahan-4 software glitch cripples RTO services across Karnataka

Bengaluru : Thousands of vehicle owners and motorists across Karnataka are facing severe inconvenience as services at Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) have virtually come to a standstill following a major technical glitch in the Centre’s Vahan-4 software, the digital platform used for vehicle registration and transport-related services.

The problem, which has persisted for nearly a week, has affected all 70 RTO offices across the state, including 10 offices in Bengaluru, disrupting routine operations and leaving citizens stranded. Officials and applicants report that the system freezes or crashes whenever they attempt to access the portal, making it impossible to process applications or update vehicle records.

The disruption has hit a wide range of services. Registration of new vehicles has been severely affected, while key transactions such as ownership transfers, hypothecation entry and cancellation, fitness certificate renewals, address changes, duplicate Registration Certificates (RCs), and permit-related services have been stalled. As a result, vehicle owners who had planned to complete mandatory documentation are being forced to make repeated visits to RTO offices without any resolution.

Also Read Bengaluru grows on newcomers, says viral Instagram video

The impact is particularly severe on commercial vehicle operators. Truck and taxi owners requiring permits for interstate travel have been unable to obtain the necessary approvals, leading to delays in operations and financial losses. Industry representatives have expressed concern that prolonged disruption could affect transportation and logistics services across the state.

Despite numerous complaints from vehicle owners and transport operators, the issue remains unresolved. Hundreds of citizens continue to queue up at RTO offices every day, only to return disappointed as officials are unable to process their applications due to the software failure.

Transport department officials have acknowledged the technical problem and indicated that it is linked to the central server infrastructure supporting the Vahan-4 platform. However, no clear timeline has been provided for restoring normal services.

Frustrated citizens have urged the Karnataka Transport Department and senior government officials to immediately coordinate with the National Informatics Centre (NIC) and the Union government to resolve the issue on a war footing. Many have also demanded temporary alternative arrangements to ensure that essential vehicle-related services continue uninterrupted until the software problem is fixed.

With the glitch entering its second week, pressure is mounting on authorities to restore the system and prevent further hardship for lakhs of vehicle owners across Karnataka.