Suspended Punjagutta inspector arrested for ‘colluding’ with ex-BRS MLA

Hyderabad: Punjagutta inspector Durga Rao who was suspended for allegedly colluding with former BRS MLA Shakil Amir was arrested by the police in Andhra Pradesh.

He was arrested by the Hyderabad police, following a tip-off, at Guntakal in Anantapur of Andhra Pradesh after reportedly going missing for over a week. Durga Rao had filed a petition for anticipatory bail in the High Court while the police were attempting to arrest him.

Rao allegedly colluded with the former MLA to let his son, Rahil Amir, off the hook in a drunk driving case after he drove his luxury car, BMW, into a divider on December 24 outside Praja Bhavan. After Shakil Amir’s phone conversation with Rao, Rahil was released by the inspector and left for Dubai, to be with his father.

Hours after Rahil’s escape, an-Abdul Aarif, turned up at the police station claiming to be the one who caused the accident and was taken into custody and named as accused in the FIR.

After investigating the accident, senior police officials found something suspicious. Upon further investigation, they discovered a phone call between Shakil and Rao.