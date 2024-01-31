Hyderabad police commissioner transfers 85 Punjagutta cops; here’s why

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy on January 30 transferred the entire staff of 85 members of the Punjagutta police station and attached them to the CAR headquarters.

Inspectors to administration staff have been transferred amid allegations of corruption in cases.

Corruption in Punjagutta police

In recent cases, Punjagutta Inspector Durga Rao, absconding, has been accused of collusion with former Bohdan MLA Shakil Amir’s son, Rahil Amir, to help him escape a drunk driving case, where he drove his luxury car, BMW, into a divider on December 24 outside Praja Bhavan.

Rahil left for Dubai, where his father lives, after a phone conversation with Rao after the incident.

Hours after Rahil’s escape, an-Abdul Aarif, turned up at the police station claiming to be the one who caused the accident and was taken into custody and named accused in the FIR.

Senior police officials conducted a probe into the details of the accident they found something fishy, following which they discovered the call between Shakeel and Rao.

Rao was suspended and Circle Inspector Bodhan police, Prem Kumar was arrested for allegedly helping Rahil escape to Dubai.

It is pertinent to note that Rahil’s name also surfaced in investigations into a similar accident that took place in 2022 and led to the death of a baby on Jubilee Hills Road No. 45.

Despite the allegations that Rahil was behind the wheel of the SUV, the Jubilee Hills police cleared his name after thorough investigations, concluding that someone else was driving the vehicle. The driver was subsequently charged in the case.

Another accused escapes

In another case of alleged negligence on the part of Punjaguta police, the man who was arrested for driving into pedestrians last week escaped, from the station.

The man recklessly drove a vehicle into pedestrians and dragged a youth on his car’s bonnet on Friday, January 26. In visuals that surfaced on social media, the driver who seems to be in a rush, drags a man on his car’s bonnet for a few meters in moving traffic at the Punjagutta Junction, opposite Smart Bazaar.

Passers-by chased the vehicle, with a yellow number plate, in an attempt to stop it, however, he kept moving ahead with the man hanging on the bonnet.

The accused had taken possession of the vehicle he was driving via the Zoom App on October 25, last year. On failing to return it, the owner filed a complaint, and a case was registered and was being investigated by another police station. However, it was untraceable.

On January 26, the owner of the vehicle spotted his car at the junction and began to chase it. The accused realised that he had been identified and began driving recklessly to escape.

As the crowd caught up to him, the accused tried to abandon the vehicle, however, he was nabbed and thrashed by the people.

The accused also injured himself while attempting to escape.

Punjagutta SHO took suo moto cognisance of the incident and registered an FIR against the accused for reckless driving with danger to human life and number plate tampering.