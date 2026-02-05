Suspended UP headmaster reinstated after students reject namaz claims

Mathura: Jan Mohammed, a headmaster in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura district, who was suspended following allegations by right-wing organisations that he forced students to offer namaz (prayer), was reinstated after students and teachers rallied in his support, saying the claims were false.

The 52-year-old headmaster has been working in the primary school in Naujheel since 2007. After the enquiry committee failed to find any evidence against him, he was asked to rejoin duty. “I have been working here for many years, and no one has ever made such allegations against me,” he said.

Villagers and students came out in support of headmaster Jan Mohammad. The allegations made by BJP's Durgesh Pradhan were deemed false.

The allegation was he made children offer Namaz at the school.

The school children said that no prayers were offered. pic.twitter.com/YxEduoYYAZ — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) February 3, 2026

Jan Mohammed was suspended on January 31 following a complaint filed by BJP’s Naujheel block president Durgesh Chauhan, who claimed the headmaster refused to play the national anthem and forced students to read namaz.

According to Dainik Bhaskar, the students and teachers of the Naujheel primary school vehemently refuted the “baseless allegations.”

Kamna Agarwal, a teacher at the primary school, said, “At least a probe should have been initiated to show the alleged crime took place, but there was no ground investigation. No official came to talk to us teachers or the students. If someone wants the truth, just speak to the students.”

“Achi padai hoti hai sir kuch nai kehte hai hume (There is good education here, Sir had never said anything to us),” a Class 5 student said. When asked if the national anthem is sung in the school, she said, “Yes, we sing the anthem every day.” She proceeded to sing the song, claiming that the headmaster teaches them all subjects.

Meanwhile, Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) of Mathura, Ratan Kirti, said a two-member committee has been constituted to inquire into the matter.

Received several complaints, Durgesh claims

The local level BJP president, Durgesh, had reportedly said that Mohammed refused to play the national anthem, forced students to offer namaz, and recite the kalima.

Durgesh, a former village leader, filed a complaint with the BSA on January 30 after he received several complaints from villagers about Mohammed’s alleged practices.

The BJP functionary alleged that the headmaster was “influencing” children on religious lines and showing disrespect towards Hindu deities.

“I have no personal dispute with the headmaster, nor have I ever met him,” Durgesh said.

“I filed the complaint with the BSA solely on the basis of complaints received from local residents. I only raised the issue in the interest of the children and the school.”

The school has eight teachers in total, with seven Hindu and Jan Mohammed constituting the sole Muslim staff, with 235 students.