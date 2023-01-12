Suspense continues over proposed monorail project in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The suspense over the launch of the proposed monorail project in Hyderabad continues as the Telangana government is currently focusing on Hyderabad Airport Metro Express.

Earlier, the government constituted a task force to study the feasibility of the monorail project in Hyderabad. Both government officials and corporate sector members were made part of the task force.

The committee was given the responsibility to find economical ways of transportation including monorail, tram, etc. It was also supposed to suggest funding methods.

As no significant process has been made in launching the monorail project in Hyderabad, suspense over it continues.

Metro Rail vs Monorail in Hyderabad

Monorail is a railway in which track consist of a single rail whereas, Metro Rail has two tracks. As the monorail requires low space, it is a less expensive option when compared to the metro rail.

Currently, the monorails are operating in cities such as New Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune.

It not only provides an alternative mode of transportation but also helps in realizing last-mile connectivity. As the construction of the monorail requires less space, it can be launched in various places in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad Airport Express Metro

Last year, Telangana chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao laid a foundation stone for Hyderabad Airport Express Metro.

Once completed, it is going to cut the travel time from the city to Airport to just 26 minutes. It will also have a multi-location check-in facility.

The project will not only be a crucial link for the Aerocity at Adibatla and the proposed Pharma City but also provides public transport to southern Hyderabad.

For the 31-km long Airport Metro corridor, a special purpose vehicle Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited (HAML) was formed. It is a joint venture between Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL), Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), and Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC).