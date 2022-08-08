Sussanne Khan’s second marriage on cards? Here’s what we know

Mumbai: Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife and Bollywood personality Sussanne Khan has seemed to find the one in Arslan Goni. The happy couple is pretty much in love and is quite open about their relationships too. In fact, they make regular appearances on each other’s social media which have now given way to a rumor that they are going to get married in a hush-hush ceremony, very soon.

So, is Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni getting married? Well, recently Arslan opened up to Hindustan Times about this rumor and said, “I don’t want to talk about this. I don’t like talking about my personal life. I don’t know who has spoken about it. Early in the morning, the first tag I saw on Instagram was this.”

He further added, “I don’t know who has written about it. Aur unko kahan se pata chala. Unko mein bolunga ke mujhe bhi bata de ke kisne yeh decision liya aur kab aur kahan…. I have no zero comments on that.”

Well, while Arslan and Sussanne have squashed all rumors and broke the hearts of the couple’s fans, the possibility of a wedding in the near future is likely and fans remain hopeful as ever.

Meanwhile, Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni recently returned to Mumbai after a long summer vacation in California. Sussanne often took to Instagram to share glimpses of her time in the state.