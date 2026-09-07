Suvendu apologises over ‘distorted’ Durga image in govt ad

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday, September 7, apologised for a government advertisement carrying a “distorted” image of Goddess Durga with 11 arms instead of the traditional 10, seeking to put an end to the controversy that erupted over the depiction.

Addressing a coordination meeting with Durga Puja committees at the Milan Mela Prangan here, Adhikari said those responsible for the advertisement have been cautioned and assured people that the government would be more careful in the future.

“First of all, as the Chief Minister of the state, I apologise. A defective advertisement was published this morning. I apologise for that. Those who issued the defective advertisement have been cautioned. The government will be more careful about such matters in future,” he said.

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The advertisement, published in newspapers ahead of the meeting, showed Goddess Durga with 11 arms, with one additional hand carrying an indistinct object.

The advertisement announced the coordination meeting, organised jointly by the Kolkata Police and the Kolkata Municipal Corporation in collaboration with the state Information and Cultural Affairs department, to discuss preparations for the upcoming Durga Puja celebrations.

The error drew criticism from the Opposition political parties.

Opposition reacts to advertisement

CPI(M) leader Shatarup Ghosh was among the first to flag the issue, taking a swipe at the government over the depiction of the deity.

“Gods gave Durga ten hands and weapons to kill the demon. The BJP government has given her an extra hand,” Ghosh said.

TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh also criticised the BJP government.

“Honourable Chief Minister, in the government advertisement, Maa Durga, who is traditionally depicted as ‘doshobhuja’ (ten-armed), has become ‘ekadoshbhuja’ (eleven-armed). According to the scriptures, one hand needs to be removed,” wrote TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh on X.

He shared an image of the advertisement bearing photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Adhikari besides an image of the Goddess.

“We hear about various codes of conduct every day. If the number of the Mother’s arms increases in 2026, the matter could become complicated. Please immediately instruct the department concerned not to distort the original depiction of the Mother Goddess,” he added.

BJP blames the agency

BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya said the error was apparently made by the agency involved in designing and publishing the advertisement.

“It can be corrected. The matter should not be politicised,” Bhattacharya said when asked about the controversy.

Monday’s meeting was held as the state prepares for its first Durga Puja under the BJP government, with the administration putting emphasis on the traditional character of the festival.

The issue of theme-based pujas also figured in the discussions. Adhikari said puja committees could organise theme-based celebrations but cautioned them to ensure that their themes did not hurt or undermine Sanatan traditions and cultural sentiments.

His remarks come amid a debate over the nature of theme pujas, with some religious leaders recently suggesting that temples and other elements of India’s traditional religious heritage could be used as themes.

The government has said the coordination meeting was aimed at ensuring that the festival, the biggest annual cultural event in the state, is celebrated in a safe, organised and peaceful manner.