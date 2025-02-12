Svamitva scheme surveys completed in 5 Telangana villages: Union MoS

Hyderabad: The ‘Svamitva’ scheme, aimed at providing property rights to villagers, has seen limited progress in Telangana, with surveys completed in only five villages, Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj, Rajeev Ranjan Singh informed.

The minister disclosed this information in response to a query from Congress MP Mallu Ravi in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, February 11.

The Telangana government had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in April 2022 to conduct surveys in a pilot project covering only five villages.

These villages include Arli (Khurd) in Adilabad district, Godhumakunta in Medchal-Malkajigiri district, Saraswatiguda in Rangareddy district, Ghanpur in Jangaon district, and Domakonda village in Kamareddy district.

“Surveys have been completed and maps have been handed over to the state government in the selected villages,” stated Rajeev Ranjan Singh. However, the state government has not proceeded with preparing property rights documents or expanding the scheme to other villages.

The Svamitva Scheme aims to provide accurate land records and reduce property disputes while clarifying property rights in rural areas.

The scheme was launched nationally on April 24, 2020. Under the scheme, villagers can use the property as a financial asset.