Swachh Survekshan rankings 2023: Telangana’s 3 districts in top 5

Hyderabad: Three districts of Telangana stood in the top three in the country in the Swachh Survekshan rankings 2023.

The districts of Jagtial, Peddapalli, and Siddipet stood at numbers 3,4 and 5 respectively with Wayanad in Kerala and Mangan in Sikkim bagging the top two spots in the rankings.

Telangana finance minister T Harish Rao stated that despite ‘discrimination’ from the Centre towards the state, the former had ‘no choice left but to recognise the exemplary governance’ of state chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

“Extremely delighted and proud to share that 3 out of top 5 districts are from Telangana in Swacch Survekshan Rankings 2023 announced by GOI. Despite the discrimination, Central govt has no choice left but to recognise exemplary governance of CM Sri KCR garu which is reflected on ground & visible to everyone Siddipet once again won the 5-star category in #SwacchSurvekshan awards 2023.

All 499 villages are recognized as clean villages in various categories. Telangana villages are role model in many aspects such as door to door garbage collection, management of dump yards, cleanliness, greenery, sanitation management, etc 5 districts in #Telangana have been selected in 5 star category. Under the visionary leadership of CM Sri #KCR garu, these awards are a shining example of initiatives like Palle Pragathi,” he tweeted.

Swachh Survekshan was introduced by MoHUA in 2016 as a competitive framework to encourage cities to improve the status of urban sanitation while encouraging large-scale citizen participation.

Through the launch of SS 2023 with the theme of ‘Waste to Wealth’, the SBMU 2.0 reiterates its commitment towards moving towards a circular economy in waste management while tapping the immense scope of recovering value from waste.