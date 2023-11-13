Swami Prasad Maurya’s controversial statement on Goddess Laxmi

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) MLC Swami Prasad Maurya, who has been continuously attacking Hindu religion with his blasphemous statements, has once again waded into controversy.

In his post on X on Diwali, he raised questions about Goddess Lakshmi after which he is being fiercely trolled by netizens.

दीपोत्सव के अवसर पर अपनी पत्नी का पूजा व सम्मान करते हुए कहा कि पूरे विश्व के प्रत्येक धर्म, जाति, नस्ल, रंग व देश में पैदा होने वाले बच्चे के दो हाथ, दो पैर, दो कान, दो आंख, दो छिद्रों वाली नाक के साथ एक सिर, पेट व पीठ ही होती है, चार हाथ,आठ हाथ, दस हाथ, बीस हाथ व हजार हाथ वाला… pic.twitter.com/CP5AjKODfq — Swami Prasad Maurya (@SwamiPMaurya) November 12, 2023

“Every child born in any religion, caste, race, colour and country of the whole world has two hands, two legs, two ears, two eyes, a nose with two holes, a head, stomach and back but a child with four hands, eight hands, ten hands, twenty hands and a thousand hands has not been born till date, then how can Lakshmi be born with four hands?

” If you want to worship Goddess Lakshmi, then worship and respect your wife who is a goddess in true sense because she fulfils the responsibility of nurturing, happiness, prosperity, food and care of your family with great devotion,” he said in the post which was accompanied by photographs of Maurya with his wife in which he is seen garlanding her and offering her gifts.

Maurya is known for his statements against verses from Ramcharitmanas.

Cases were filed against him in various districts.

His latest statement on Goddess Laxmi has drawn flak from people.

Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnan has demanded action against the SP leader and said: “Maurya has got piles in his mouth which explains the kind of statements he makes.”